B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $205.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $180.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

