B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.61

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 921588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

