Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 8th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of BMI opened at $149.88 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $30,460,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 116.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

