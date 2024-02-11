Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

