Barclays PLC Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,554,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

