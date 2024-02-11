Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).
In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £327.60 ($410.68). Insiders purchased 1,397 shares of company stock valued at $62,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
