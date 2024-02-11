Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 615 ($7.71) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 495.78 ($6.22).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.1 %

About Barratt Developments

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 487.10 ($6.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 919.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

