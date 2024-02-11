Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 615 ($7.71) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 495.78 ($6.22).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.1 %
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.