Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

