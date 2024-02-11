BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

TSE:BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

