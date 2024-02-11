BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.
BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on shares of BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
