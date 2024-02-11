BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

TSE:BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

