BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Trading Down 1.1 %
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.