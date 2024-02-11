BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

About BCE

TSE:BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.