BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Stock Down 1.1 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.