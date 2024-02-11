Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $98.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDC. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

