Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 27716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

