Beneficient (BENF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($42.76) million during the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

Beneficient Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENF. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

