Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.67) price objective on the stock.

Keller Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 853 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 851.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 803.48. The company has a market cap of £620.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 618.80 ($7.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 894 ($11.21).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

