Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.13) on Friday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.13. The firm has a market cap of £359.66 million, a P/E ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

