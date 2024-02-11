Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.13) on Friday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.13. The firm has a market cap of £359.66 million, a P/E ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96.
