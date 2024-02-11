BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.75, but opened at $70.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BILL shares last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 2,489,557 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

