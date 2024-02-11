Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.54. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.