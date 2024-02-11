Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.54. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
