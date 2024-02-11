BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

