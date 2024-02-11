BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. 834,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,163,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

