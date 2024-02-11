BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

BMRN stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

