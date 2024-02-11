Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $17.06. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,529,195 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,927,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,997,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,586,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $51,840,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

