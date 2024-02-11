BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,102,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,338.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 205,485 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 172,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

