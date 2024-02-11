BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.