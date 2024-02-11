BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

