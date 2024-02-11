Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

BOOT stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

