BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.98.

Shares of BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

