Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

