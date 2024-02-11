Brady (NYSE:BRC) versus BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Head to Head Contrast

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brady and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.34 billion 2.23 $174.86 million $3.69 16.80 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.20 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.11

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brady and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brady currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 13.62% 19.08% 13.64% BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Volatility and Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats BIO-key International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

