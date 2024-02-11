Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$290.77

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$290.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

BYD opened at C$303.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$279.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$256.53. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$201.73 and a 12 month high of C$304.47.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4473172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

