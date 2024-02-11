Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $14.48

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
