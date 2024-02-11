Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $18.20

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,352,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

