Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $35.88

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 161,936 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.