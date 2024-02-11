Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $18.87

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9,333.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,993,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 246,741 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

