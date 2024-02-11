Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $148.71

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.