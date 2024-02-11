Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $148.71

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

