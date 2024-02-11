Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $457.50

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $565.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $568.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.56.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

