Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$53.19

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.19.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The firm has a market cap of C$56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8391304 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.