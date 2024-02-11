Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Brookfield stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,612,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

