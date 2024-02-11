Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $185.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

