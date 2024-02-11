Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

