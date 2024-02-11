Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,967 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

