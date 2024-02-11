Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 7,536 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

