Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 892 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of PC Connection worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNXN

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

About PC Connection

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.