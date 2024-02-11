Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.