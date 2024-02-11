Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 29,437 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MODN opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Model N

Model N Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.