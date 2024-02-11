Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 29,437 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Model N
In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Model N Stock Down 1.5 %
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.
Model N Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
