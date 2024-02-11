Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 46,347 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRNT

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.