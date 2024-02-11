Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $363.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $365.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

