Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

